More entertainment sectors allowed to reopen

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has allowed the reopening of more entertainment sectors in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

This includes family karaoke centres, game arcades, indoor amusement parks, children’s play gym, edutainment centres as well as machine operated amusement game technology centres.

In a statement on Thursday, Shafie said that the decision was made in line with the federal government’s announcement last Friday to allow the aforementioned activities to resume.

He said that the operation hours would have to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the local authorities.

“The state government would like to remind the people, especially patrons at these premises to practise social distancing, wear face masks and use hand sanitisers to curb the spread of Covid-19,” added Shafie.