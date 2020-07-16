More free vaccinations for dog owners in Sibu until September in fight against rabies

SIBU: A total of 1,043 dogs have been vaccinated during the recently conducted Mass Vaccination Anti-Rabies Programme here, with more such programmes to be held in the coming months.

“The free anti-rabies mass vaccination programme will continue on July 23 and 24 at Lake Garden Taman Permai from 9.30am to 3pm,” Sibu Veterinary Assistant Officer with the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) Sibu, Anthony Janggu said.

“Then, we will proceed to Dewan Suarah Sibu on July 28 and 28, from 9.30am to 3pm, followed by the next session at the Sg Merah Heritage Walk Point on Aug 5 and 6 in the same time period.

On Aug 12 and 13, the programme will be held at the Unicity car parking bay in Sg Aup area, and on Aug 18 and 19 it will be held at Hing Hua Memorial Park, Taman Seduan followed by the SMC Library car parking bay on Aug 26 and 27.

Other vaccination locations in the schedule are the Swan Square Shopping Centre car parking bay in Ulu Sg Merah (Sept 2 to 3), Kampung Bahagia Jaya Fair Price Minimarket car parking bay in Teku (Sept 9 to 10) and the Taman Satria Shop Lot car parking bay (Sept 17 to 18).

The vaccination programme will be held from 9.30am to 3pm on all dates and is for dogs aged three months and above.

“Besides that, the dogs must be healthy with no fever and pregnant dogs are also not allowed to be vaccinated.

“All dog owners must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by wearing face masks and observing social distancing when bringing their dogs to be vaccinated. Their body temperature will also be taken and hand sanitisers will be provided,” he added.