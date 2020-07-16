Most SM Wong Nai Siong students return to school

SIBU: Around 93 per cent of SM Wong Nai Siong students returned for its reopening yesterday.

Principal Lu Yew Hiuung said the school would get in touch with the parents of absentees, who did not inform the school of their absence.

“Some of the parents are still not confident to send their children back to school.

“Some are absent without reason and for this we will contact the parents to find out the reasons,” he said.

SM Wong Nai Siong board of management chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said while all schools are doing their part to follow standard operating procedure (SOP), parents and students need to do their part.

“For SM Wong Nai Siong, we have about 800 students, while other schools maybe have more than 1,000. What is important is that during this period, they should be able to maintain their health.

“If they are healthy, the chances of transmitting the virus will be very minimal. I think places that are crowded where we have people coming from different places, that is riskier,” he told reporters.

Lau said while Covid-19 was unlikely to disappear soon, schools and businesses could not afford to remain closed.

“If we want to wait for this virus to disappear, how long are we going to wait? Maybe one year or two years. Are we able to wait? Are our students able to wait?

“We have to deal with the situation and if everyone is doing their part; the schools and families, I am sure we are capable of maintaining a healthy environment,” he said.