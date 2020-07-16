Only 88 pct SJK Hock Lam pupils return to school

KAPIT: Only 88.4 per cent or 183 out of SJK Hock Lam’s 207 registered Primary 5 and 6 pupils returned when the school reopened yesterday.

It is understood that the parents or guardians of the pupils did not give reasons to the school for their charges’ absence.

In adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set, teachers waited at the school gate to receive pupils, who had their temperatures checked before being allowed to enter.

In class, social distancing of one metre was strictly observed with desks and chairs rearranged to avoid close contact.

To ensure compliance with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) SOP, the police also sent a team to the school to monitor conditions.

Primary 1 to 4 pupils are scheduled to return to school on July 23.

SJK Hock Lam has a total of 860 pupils overall.