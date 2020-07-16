Only four active Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: There are now only four remaining active Covid-19 cases in Sabah following another recovery yesterday,

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said the recovered patient was in Nabawan.

This has increased the state’s recovery tally to 369.



The four remaining four active cases are in Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Keningau and Nabawan.

There was no new case detected yesterday and the number of positive cases in the state remains at 380.

Nationwide, five new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, four of which are local transmissions and one imported case.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative figure of cases to 8,734, with the number of active cases with infectivity now stood at 86.

He said the imported case involved a foreigner allowed to enter Malaysia for work purposes.

“For local transmission cases, one is a citizen screened as symptomatic in Kuching, Sarawak who has been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

“Of the three other cases, one is detected during pre-surgery screening at Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor, while the two others are detected in Sarawak during the screening of close contact to case 8,732, and the screening of healthcare workers at a medical centre, respectively,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said no deaths were recorded yesterday and the death toll due to the disease in Malaysia remained at 122.

He said two cases had recovered and discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number for recoveries to 8,526, or 97.6 per cent of the total number of cases.

Five positive cases are still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, with one requiring ventilator support, he added.