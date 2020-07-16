PH Plus lacks ‘sense of urgency’ to wrest power – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU: The Pakatan Harapan Plus (PH Plus) coalition lacks a ‘sense of urgency’ to wrest back power, said Sabah DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Phoong Jin Zhe.

The State Youth and Sports Minister noted that all the reforms which had been put in place by PH Plus during its administration now hangs on the balance as the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is looking to ‘reverse’ them and return to the ‘old days’.

Based on the first few days of the parliamentary sitting, Phoong said that it was very alarming to see that the PH Plus Members of Parliaments (MPs) are more concerned about debating rather than focusing on their mission to form the government.

“Are we going to play our role as the opposition throughout the (ongoing) sitting or are we going to have a sense of urgency to form back the government?” asked Phoong.

“Or are we going to just sit back and relax in parliament with good air-cond and debate as the opposition?” he added.

Speaking to reporters after his working visit to KK High School yesterday, the Luyang assemblyman said that the public were watching PH Plus’ every single move and they wanted to see things done by the coalition.

“We are not power crazy. It’s just that, the mandate was already given to Pakatan Harapan (in the previous election). We have to do our best to protect the institution – to make sure that the reforms that we have done would not be reversed,” he said.

He further insisted that since PH Plus was still unable to put the ‘first option’ (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) or the ‘second option’ (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) as their Prime Minister candidate, then they should consider the ‘third option’ (Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal).

“If you ask my personal opinion or Sabah DAPSY’s, it’s very clear that we are going to support Shafie Apdal as PM,” he stressed.

Commenting on the rumours of a snap election, Phoong pointed out that PN’s razor-thin majority (a two-seat advantage) is very fragile and it can be toppled anytime.

He said that any bill proposed by the government could be rejected if there was no sufficient attendance of the PN MPs.