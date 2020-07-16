Police personnel arrested for alleged involvement in smuggling of two illegal immigrants

KUCHING: A police personnel was arrested by the Immigration Department for his/her alleged involvement in the smuggling of two illegal immigrants into the country two weeks ago.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the suspect, who was arrested in Tebedu, is now under investigation by the Immigration Department.

“I, however, cannot provide any more details as it is an ongoing investigation,” said Aidi during a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters this morning.

He also said no other personnel were arrested and it is an isolated case involving a police personnel.

Aidi said the police are looking at this case very seriously.

“I have also urged all district police chiefs located near the Malaysia-Indonesia border to keep a close eye on their personnel and we do not want them (personnel) to conspire with the illegal immigrants,” he added.

Aidi disclosed that most of the arrests of illegal immigrants at the border or “Jalan Tikus” were carried out by the General Operations Force and the army.

“At the moment, most of those being arrested have been deported to their countries. We, the police, are monitoring this situation very closely,” he said.

Earlier, Aidi handed over the PDRM’s Excellence Service Awards (APC) 2019 to a total of 524 police officers and personnel of different ranks in the state.

Also being handed out were police ranks to a total of 28 personnel who were promoted. Among them is Sarawak’s special branch chief Hairuddin Che Hamid who was promoted to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC).

Three other officers received their promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Superintendent of Police (Supt) (four personnel) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (20 personnel).

He added that the awards and promotion should act as a catalysts for the police personnel to maintain their integrity and boost their team spirit in order to reach greater heights.

Also being handed out was the second runner-up award for the best PDRM Housing Management 2019 to the Lubok Antu district police.

The first place was won by Kompleks Perumahan Jalan Kolam Air Alor Setar in Kedah followed by Perumahan IPD Bera in Pahang.