Police to ensure students follow SOP

KOTA KINABALU: Police liaison officers are stationed at schools to ensure students obey the standard operating procedure (SOP) with the reopening of schools.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the school liaison officers would patrol the school everyday during school period, especially in the morning and afternoon.

“The police presence is to ensure all SOPs are complied with while overcrowding at any school can be dealt with immediately.

“This will also help to ensure students will not be involved in any unhealthy activity,” he said when met during the Back To School programme at KK High School here yesterday.

Also present was KK High School principal Lily Wong Bitt Lee.

Primary and secondary school students yesterday returned to school following three months of closure due to the coronavirus Covid-19.

Habibi said as of yesterday (July 15), 34 primary schools and 19 secondary schools in around the state capital had reopened for school session.

Although most schools have reopened, students will have to abide by the SOP set by the Health Ministry to help curb the Covid-19 virus.

“We have to ensure students understand the need to abide by the SOP to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“To do so, all students who are within their school compound are required to obey their school’s SOP and instructions, while outside of the school compound but still within the school vicinity, they have to abide by the SOP that have been set by the Health Ministry,” Habibi said

Following the easing of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) measures as the Covid-19 situation improved, secondary schools have earlier reopened on June 24 for students sitting for their 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and equivalent examinations.