SEDC: Digital economy transformation ‘inevitable’ in light of recent Covid-19 pandemic

KUCHING: The implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) has shown that digital economy transformation is inevitable while being one of the best ways to move forward in the era of globalisation, said Sarawak Economic Development Corporation’s (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

“The recent experience we had with the global Covid-19 pandemic has really opened our eyes, especially on the extensive economic impacts that has forced all of us to look for alternatives in doing business, for the sake of survival and staying afloat,” he said.

Fortunately, Abdul Aziz said many of those in the local business community had incorporated information and communications technology (ICT) in digitalising their operation, with the state’s popular e-payment system, Sarawak Pay, registering 500,000 users and over 50,000 merchants.

“Thus, we have seen many of our local entrepreneurs actually bounce back and resume their business online after the movement restrictions were relaxed.”

Abdul Aziz said this in his opening speech during a ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between SEDC and Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) at a local hotel here today.

The MoU was related to promoting the local business community to take part in the digital transformation of the economy as well as allowing both parties to collaborate to enhance organisational productivity and quality.

Abdul Aziz said the signing of the MoU with MPC would pave the way for the local business community, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to actively participate in the digital economy transformation initiative.

“Indeed, we look forward to entering the MoU with MPC that will enable both parties to explore collaboration in areas of training, consultation and technical guidance in its efforts to enhance organisational productivity and quality through virtual and face-to-face approach.”

Meanwhile, MPC’s director-general Dato Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the corporation will be meeting with the mayor of Kuching soon in order to look into how long does it take for a building to be developed in the city, as part of their wider study in regards of researching productivity levels in the state.

“In Sarawak, we would like to see a much stronger collaboration between the corporation and the state. Productivity is a moving target that we need to continuously strive to improve,” said Abdul Latif during the signing ceremony.

Abdul Latif pointed out that a study had indicated that Sarawak was the third highest productive state in the country and he hoped the advisory services offered by the corporation would assist various industry players to weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, Abdul Aziz hoped the working relationship between SEDC and MPC would support the state government’s efforts in driving digital economy transformation initiatives in enabling SMEs to operate in a more efficient manner in today’s era.

The chairman added that SEDC was also collaborating with Sarawak Multimedia Authority and Centre of Technical Excellence (CENTEXS) in relation to the state’s digital economy transformation efforts.

As an implementing agency for the state government, Abdul Aziz said SEDC will continue to motivate local entrepreneurs of the role that digital economy, spanning e-commerce, cashless payments, seamless delivery and big data will play in the community support sector.

Among those in the attendance were SEDC’s general manger Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, MPC’s state director Sarimah Misman and MPC’s board member Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg.