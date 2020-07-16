SMK St Anthony records perfect attendance on first day of reopening

SARIKEI: SMK St Anthony here recorded full attendance among students on the first day of the reopening of schools nationwide yesterday, following nearly four months of closure under the various movement control orders.

Its principal Vincent Liong said all 1,144 students in Remove Class and Form 1 to Form 4 were present yesterday, adding to the 250 students in Form 5 and 16 in Form 6 who had resumed classroom learning on June 24.

“I view the perfect attendance as a showcase of the students’ excitement and enthusiasm to return to school life.

“It is also a reflection of the confidence of their parents towards the measures taken by the school to ensure the safety of their children,” he said.

He said full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) was also on display, with students patiently queuing up to have their temperature taken before entering the school compound.

According to Liong, two liaison officers from the district police headquarters were also present to monitor the situation at the school.

“They (liaison officers) were also pleased with the strict compliance towards the SOP by the students from the moment they entered the school compound until they returned home,” he added.