Suspected druggie nabbed in front of Bau shop

BAU: The Bau Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department arrested an unemployed man on Tuesday in front of a shop at Jalan Jambusan here for suspected drug abuse.

In a statement yesterday, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the 20-year-old was brought to the district police headquarters to have his statement recorded.

“When inspected and a body search done, the suspect took out a translucent packet from his trouser pocket containing a crystallised substance, believed to be syabu, with a gross weight of 1.01 grams worth about RM100,” he said.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, which provides for a maximum RM100,000 fine, not more than five years in prison, or both.

He is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000, maximum two years in jail, and supervision order of between two and three years under Section 38B of the DDA.

The suspect, who has no past criminal record, also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine abuse.