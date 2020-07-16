Teachers teach in two classes at once in Riam Road Secondary School

MIRI: Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) here installed interactive whiteboards to enable teachers to conduct lessons for two classrooms simultaneously in compliance with the government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools.

RRSS Chief Executive Officer Dr Pauline Ho said the Chinese independent school’s 36 pieces of interactive whiteboard, which cost RM20,000 each, was enough to cater for all its 1,194 students from transition to Form 5.

“We had 32 classrooms having 30 students each, but two others had 34 students and thus in compliance with social distancing under the SOP, these students have to be separated into four more classrooms.

“With the installation of the interactive whiteboards, a teacher can conduct a lesson for two classes at the same time,” she said when contacted today, on how the school operated under the new norms brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the whiteboards were purchased in January but because of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which was implemented on March 18, the supplier could only install them in early June, in time for the reopening of the school for Form 5 students.

“RRSS is keeping up with the times. This amazing technology enhances the way our teachers teach as well as the way our students learn.

“It can provide students with an enriched learning experience by projecting visual elements. This smart whiteboard enables our teachers to engage with students better in the classroom. Definitely, teaching and learning becomes more interesting,” said Ho.

She stressed that RRSS complied fully with the SOP, which were all in place before the Form 5 students returned on June 24, adding that inspection and feedback made by two police personnel yesterday confirmed their strict adherence.

Ho said besides ensuring all students and staff wore facemask and had their body temperature checked, the school also adopted a staggered approach to reduce crowds.

“How the whole system works is that all students will come to the school at the same time at 7.15am. They will spend 15 minutes reading. The first lesson will start at 7.30am.

“Staggered approach comes in during recess, lunch break and class end times. We put students from Transition till Form 2 in one category; and students from Form 3 till Form 5 in another category,” she said.

She said Transition until Form 2 would have recess from 9.15am to 9.50am and lunch break from 12.10pm to 12.40pm, while students from Form 3 to 5 would have recess from 9.50am to 10.25am while their lunch break is from 12.40pm to 1.10pm.

Students in Transition until Form 2 would finish school half an hour earlier than students in Form 3 to 5, she said.