Two ministries get new secretaries-general

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali yesterday announced the appointment of new secretaries-general for two ministries.

They are Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz @ Yazid as the new Home Ministry secretary-general, replacing Datuk Jamil Rakon who has been appointed as the new Human Resources Ministry secretary-general, and their appointment takes effect today.

Mohd Zuki said that Wan Ahmad Dahlan, who was deputy secretary-general (Management) at the Home Ministry prior to his appointment, had extensive experience in the field of enforcement, security and civil service and had also served as Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara.

“I believe with his experience, knowledge and credibility, Wan Ahmad Dahlan will be able to carry out the responsibility to support the mission and vision of the Home Ministry in ensuring that country’s security and peace are guaranteed and the well-being of the people is protected,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan, who holds a Master’s degree in Strategic and Defence Studies from the Universiti Malaya, has served in the civil service for 25 years since Jan 25, 1995 when he was first appointed as an assistant secretary at the Transport Ministry.

In a separate statement on Jamil’s appointment, Mohd Zuki said the new Human Resources Ministry’s secretary-general had extensive experience in the field of human resource management, research and organisational development throughout his career.

“I hope with this appointment, he will be able to produce human capital to meet the needs of the industry to support the country’s economic growth thus reducing the dependence on foreign labour,” said Mohd Zuki.

Jamil, 58, has served in the civil service for 28 years since Dec 1, 1992 when he was first appointed as an assistant secretary at the Defence Ministry. — Bernama