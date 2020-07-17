Covid-19: 18 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,755

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 18 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,755.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) spokesperson, 10 were imported cases while the remaining eight were locally-transmitted cases.

Out of the total import cases, six were detected in Sarawak, three in Selangor and one in Sabah.

“For the imported cases in Sarawak, two involved non-Malaysians from the LNG Jupiter cluster. They were detected from the close contact screening and both cases are now receiving treatment at Bintulu Hospital.

“The remaining four involved Malaysians who returned from Australia. They are currently receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital,” the spokesperson said during a Covid-19 update streamed live via MOH official Facebook page.

For the locally-transmitted cases, four were detected in Sarawak, two in Terengganu, and one case each detected in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor respectively.

“For cases in Sarawak; one case is detected from the severe acute respiratory infection (Sari) screening, one close contact screening at a private medical centre in Kuching while the remaining 2 are from the workplace health screening,” he added.

Meanwhile, three cases recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing total recovered cases to 8,541

The death toll remains at 122 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently the total active cases are at 92, out of which three are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.