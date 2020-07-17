Covid-19: SDMC to conduct random tests at markets to fight second wave

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will conduct random tests at markets as the state faces a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas urged the public not to be afraid and to cooperate during the random tests.

“It is free and it is good for you,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 update.

He added that random tests may also be conducted at childcare centres, schools and old folks’ homes.

Meanwhile, Uggah also urged all close contacts with positive cases in Kuching to come forward for Covid-19 screening at the nearest health clinic.

He said screening can be done at health clinics at Jalan Masjid, Tanah Puteh, Kota Sentosa dan Batu Kawa every Monday to Friday, and at Petra Jaya health clinic every Monday to Sunday. Operation hours are from 8am to 1pm.

To those who stubbornly do not comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and violate the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), Uggah cautioned that the authorities will not hesitate to take action and issue compounds.

“I would like to advise the public to always practice new norms by complying with the existing SOP issued by the government. We must not be complacent because the war against Covid-19 is not over yet.

“The number of positive cases has increased in recent days and this increase should make the public aware that the virus is still going around,” he said, adding that SDMC will continue to formulate strategies to break the chain of infection in the state.