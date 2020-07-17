Eligible B40 recipients for BKSS to receive payment at the end of July

KUCHING: The 78,123 B40 Household recipients eligible for Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 2020 based on the updated Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) list who have not received payment will be paid at the end of this month.

In a statement today, the State Economic Planning Unit informed that this number also included approved 28,372 B40 Household Appeal through District Offices and online system.

“Therefore, the 78,123 B40 Household will be paid at the end of July 2020 with an estimated expenditure of RM117.18 million,” it said.

As for BKSS Incentive for eligible single Sarawakians age above 21 earning below RM2,000 per month, 270,863 B40 Single recipients have not received payment.

“This number also includes approved 127,819 B40 Single Appeal through District Offices and online system.

“Therefore, the 270,863 B40 Single will be paid end of July 2020 with an estimated expenditure of RM135.43 million,” the statement said.

The statement was issued to update the public on the progress of BKSS 2020, implemented to address the pain points of societal needs as well as industries needs across level of societal classes and scale of business entities during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

It said that the state government also received some negative comments and concerns from the people who feel that they deserve the assistance but have not received it. These concerns were mainly on the BKSS Incentive for Eligible B40 Household earning below RM4,000 per month; and BKSS Incentive for Eligible Single Sarawakians age 21 and above earning below RM2,000 per month.

The statement further informed that the total number of eligible BKSS B40 Household is 369,139.

This number include those listed in BSH 2019 (406,234 number of B40 Household) and BSH 2020 (369,139 number of updated B40 Household including appeal to Inland Revenue Board of LHDN). A total of 406,234 B40 Household recipients based on BSH 2019 list have received payment with a total expenditure of RM304.68 million.

As for the total number of eligible BKSS B40 Single, it is 419,395. This number include those listed in BSH 2019 and BSH 2020 (updated based on appeal to LHDN), whereby 114,683 B40 Single recipients have received payment with a total expenditure of RM57.21 million.

The State Economic Planning Unit further explained that the first list for BKSS Incentive for Eligible B40 Household was based on BSH 2019 as that was the only list available from LHDN.

“Thus, there are many complaints by some that they are eligible for BKSS but not listed. Additionally, there were also request from Single Sarawakian for the assistance as they were also affected by the pandemic.

“In response, Sarawak Government opened for appeal for both Eligible B40 Household and B40 Single which was closed May 31. On June 19, we received BSH 2020 list from LHDN for 369,139 eligible B40 Household and 419,395 eligible B40 Single Sarawakian,” it said.

It added that subsequently, they are able to verify the Appeal list to accommodate those who were eligible but not listed in BKSS for both 53,472 B40 Household and 147,501 B40 Single Sarawakians.

“The total expenditure requirement is RM80.21 million for B40 Household and RM73.75 million for B40 Single Sarawakians which will be paid end of July 2020,” it said.

The State Economic Planning Unit also updated on the status of implementation for other BKSS Cash Payment Incentives, such as the Special Monthly Incentives for the Frontline Personnel, Assistance for Hawkers and Petty Traders, Incentive for Owners and Operators of Penambang, Incentive for License Van Operators, Taxi Drivers and School Bus/Van Operators, as well as Special Grant Assistance to License Tourist and Park Guide.

As of June 30, the state government’s total expenditure for BKSS 1.0, BKSS 2.0 and BKSS 3.0 is RM1,451.99 million, and it has paid out so far a total amount of RM745.612 million cash for the BKSS 2020 programme.