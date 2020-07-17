Inaugural Statos webinar with Singapore Business Federation a success

KUCHING: The first ever Sarawak Food Exporters business matching webinar sponsored by Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) succeeded in securing RM310,000 in export orders in less than two weeks after it was held.

This collaboration between Statos, Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Singapore Food AGENCY (SFA) on June 24 saw seven Sarawak agricultural producers presented their products to an on-line audience of Singaporean importers and investors.

The two-hour webinar, part of the SBF ’s On line Business Events program, attracted an audience of 97 members who were treated to a showcase of export ready Sarawak fresh produce including, Kenyalang indigenous rice, MyHappy Eggs, Poh Lian green vegetables, Carus Eco Plants midin, Saraspice Sarawak Pepper, Saramanis pineapples and Banana Tree Banana products.

Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said this event was Statos’ first attempt at on line business matching and its success has shown that Sarawak products are appealing and competitively priced for the Singapore market.

“It has also proved that, even in the midst of a global pandemic, business deals can still be successfully concluded by making good use of technology,” he said yesterday.

He pointed out this showcase was about giving Singaporeans a virtual taste of some of Sarawak’s fresh products.

“But as soon as regional travel starts up again, Statos will also be looking to bring investors and importers to Sarawak to see for themselves the high quality and range of food products available.

“In the meantime, more one-on-one and group virtual business matching sessions are planned in the near future and Statos encourages any interested exporters to make contact to request a future presentation slot,” he said.

A highlight of the presentation was the home kitchen demonstration from Shaun Ho of Carus Eco Plants.

Ho presented via Zoom and shared samples of home cooked delicious local midin dishes.

“ It is anticipated that Sarawak’s first cultivated midin will be ready for export by the end of this year and from the audience response it seems Singaporeans can’t wait to try it,” said Chew.

Another presenter Dr. Tan Ah Lai from MyHappy Egg Farms has already completed most of the required accreditation processes with the SFA and will be ready to supply Singapore supermarkets just as soon as the on-site audit visit of SFA staff is able to be undertaken. Meanwhile, Stanley Liew was excited to receive an order for a whole container of Sarawak Pepper worth US$65,000 after the event.

“I know we have a great product and with the re-branding and new packaging under the unique SaraSpice Sdn Bhd for Sarawak Pepper, a subsidiary of Malaysian Pepper Board, I am confident that more Singapore importers will come on board after this event.”

Tho Tze Bing from Banana Tree Sdn Bhd was happy to receive another order for a container of Banana chips worth SG$11,000 and is now planning to promote his premium gluten free banana flour to the international market.