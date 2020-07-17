MAHB to see improving sentiment in second half

KUCHING: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is expected to see a much stronger second half of the financial year 2020 (2HFY20) as passenger movements to pick up, driven by airlines resumption of domestic flights in Malaysia.

At the same time, analysts believe MAHB’s new operating agreement (OA) with the government should bode well with investors and create a sustainable long-term development platform of MAHB.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) pointed out that the new OA with the government following the extension of the concession (yet to be signed) will pave the way for the stock to be re-rated.

“We believe the new OA will be investor-friendly and create a sustainable long-term development platform of MAHB,” it opined. Of note, after April 12, 2019, MAHB announced that the government had approved the extension of MAHB’s concession to operate 39 airports in Malaysia from 2034 to 2069.

As for the resumption of flights, it noted that AirAsia has resumed its scheduled domestic flights commencing with Malaysia on April 29, 2020, followed by Thailand (May 1, 2020), the Philippines (June 1, 2020) and India (May 4, 2020).

“The resumption of services will initially be focused on key selected domestic routes, which will increase gradually to include international destinations around the network, once the situation improves and governments lift borders and travel restrictions,” it added.

On MAHB’s performance in 1HFY20, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, Kenanga Research noted that total passengers hit 25 per cent of its full-year forecast.

Y-o-y, MAHB’s network of airports (including Istanbul SGIA) recorded passenger movement receding 61 per cent to 26.9 million. Both international and domestic passenger movements declined by 64 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively.

“Overall aircraft movements declined by 50 per cent over 1HFY19. Airports in Malaysia logged in contraction of 62 per cent in passenger movements. International and domestic sectors recorded 9m and 10 million passengers, in line with lower aircraft movements (down 49 per cent).

KLIA passenger movements declined by 64 per cent due to lower International (down 65 per cent) and domestic (down 62 per cent) passenger movements which recorded 7.7 million and 3.3 million passengers, respectively.

It also noted that overall passenger movements at Istanbul SGIA declined 55 per cent.

“June traffic movements are indicating re-opening phase of air travel for both Malaysia and Istanbul SGIA markets.

“We expect passenger movements to pick up, driven by airlines resumption of domestic flights in Malaysia which corresponded with the relaxation of interstate travel ban from June 10, 2020.

“Similarly, in Turkey, domestic flights resumed operation after intercity travelling was allowed from June 1, while international passenger movements were opened in June 11.

“With some easing of restriction that allows specific international travellers (such as medical tourists, expatriates, Malaysia My Second Home pass holders, foreign students, permanent residents and foreign spouses of Malaysians) to travel into the country, some growth is expected in the upcoming months.

“The government has also identified travel bubbles to six countries with reciprocal arrangements allowing flights and travellers to travel between established routes,” it added.