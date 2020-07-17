Masing concurs with CM that S’wak, Sabah should have one-third representation in Parliament

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing says he concurs with the chief minister to fight for Sarawak’s one-third representation in the Parliament to safeguard the state’s rights.

Masing, who is Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, said Peninsular Malaysia had less than two-thirds of the total parliamentary seats before the departure of Singapore in 1965.

Given this, he said lawmakers from Peninsular Malaysia could not amend the Federal Constitution without the support of MPs from Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore.

“However, upon the departure of Singapore from Malaysia in 1965, the 15 MPs (seats that were) allocated to Singapore, were all taken by Malaya (Peninsular Malaysia).

“None (of the 15 seats allocated to Singapore) were allocated to Sarawak and Sabah. Because of this, Sarawak and Sabah are now having less MPs in the 222-seat Parliament,” he said when prompted for comments today.

He was responding to the recent remarks of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who said Sarawak will continue to fight for its right in restoring the allocation of one-third representation for East Malaysia in the 222-seat Parliament.

Masing said the 15 seats that had later been allocated to Peninsular Malaysia had “created a very dangerous situation”.

He feared that if all the MPs from Peninsular Malaysia ganged up on East Malaysia, they could amend the Federal Constitution.

This was due to the reason that they had the two-thirds majority of the lower house of the Parliament, he pointed out.

“This is detrimental to the two Eastern states. The Parliament can pass any laws which are against the interest of Sabah and Sarawak,” he cautioned.

Because of this, he said he concurred with Abang Johari that Sarawak and Sabah must have at least one-third of the 222-seat Parliament.

“We must fight for this position to safeguard our rights. Sabah must join us in this pursuance. They must stop riding on our coat tails,” added Masing.

On Thursday, Abang Johari said it was imperative to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as regional partners after the departure of Singapore in 1965 from the Federation of Malaysia.

“Sabah and Sarawak should have maintained the one-third out of 222 seats allocation and if this is not the case, power distribution in Parliament leans heavily towards Peninsular Malaysia,” he told an interview with Astro Awani.

Before Singapore left Malaysia in 1965, Peninsular Malaysia had one-third representation, Sarawak 24 seats, Sabah 16 seats and Singapore 15 seats in the Parliament.

After Singapore’s departure, its allocation of 15 seats was never distributed to Sarawak or Sabah.

Presently, Sarawak has 31 MPs and Sabah 25 MPs.