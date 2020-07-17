Nanta: Covid-19 bill will protect customers of credit sales

PUTRAJAYA: The Temporary Measures Bill to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 will be tabled in the current session of Parliament to protect consumers in credit sales transactions, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

It involves amendments to the Consumer Protection Act 1999 which is expected to help reduce the burden of the customers’ monthly instalment payment as well as provide flexibility to those who face difficulties

in the post-Covid-19 period, he said.

“For example, if a consumer buys a washing machine on credit, we want to protect the consumer, so that if they

are unable to make payments during the Covid-19 pandemic, creditors cannot easily take action against them,” he told a press conference after delivering a message to the staff of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) here yesterday.

He said KPDNHEP together with the Legal Affairs Division, Prime Minister’s Department and Attorney-General’s Chambers as well as related ministries were reviewing the drafting of the bill.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the Food Bank Siswa programme would continue even after the institutions of higher learning (IPT) reopen this October.

“Before Covid-19 outbreak, this Food Bank did help students, so we will continue to help students in need,” he said. At the event, Nanta also handed to Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) a certificate of the Malaysia Book of Records for the registration of 2,705 new businesses within a day on Feb 20. — Bernama