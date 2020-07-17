Online investment scam crippled, 10 arrested — Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled an online investment scam known as i-Rakyat Trade with the arrest of 10 individuals who preyed on Malaysians during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department acting director Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said all suspects, including a woman, aged between 19 and 31 were nabbed in several raids around Old Klang Road, Sri Petaling, and Dang Wangi on July 14 and 15.

He said the syndicate began its activities in March this year during the MCO by offering investment opportunities in the international oil and gas industry via Facebook at http://m.facebook.com/irakyattrader “The syndicate operating in Klang Valley is believed to have made a profit of RM200,000 from victims,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

Saiful Azly said as their modus operandi, the syndicate offered four-tier investment packages with guaranteed returns within two days.

“For example, the Gold package, customers will get a return of RM10,800 with a capital of

RM800 while the Diamond guaranteed a return of RM21,600 with a capital of RM1,600; Under the Emerald and Platinum packages, customers will get returns of RM32,400 and RM54,000 with capitals of RM2,400 and RM4,800.

“The syndicate also offers lucky draw prizes such as luxury vehicles, tour packages and electrical appliances worth up to RM100,000,” he added.

To date, Saiful Azly said police have opened 22 investigation papers in connection with the syndicate.

“Police are still tracking the mastermind of the syndicate and urged other victims who have been duped to come forward

and assist in ongoing investigations.

“Police also seized six luxury vehicles, including Lamborghini, Alphard, Vellfire, and Mercedes, laptops, mobile phones, and various currencies. All suspects have been remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama