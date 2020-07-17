‘Patients need to make appointments’

SARIKEI: The standard operating procedures (SOP) of clinics here during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) require the public, with exception of emergency cases, to make prior appointments before seeking treatment.

In a press statement, Sarikei divisional health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsiung said the public must make their appointments via the various channels provided.

“Appointments can be arranged by means of WhatsApp, telephone call, WeChat, or SMS; and any decision to change the appointment date, the clinic must be informed a week earlier,” he said.

The Sarikei Health Clinic can be reached on 019-6038360, Meradong Health Clinic on 019-6039365, and Julau-Pakan Health Clinic on 019-6039593.

Dr Fong also reminded the public that only children and senior citizens are allowed to be accompanied when seeking treatment at the health clinics.

He stressed the need for the public to observe social distancing, personal hygiene such as washing their hands with soap or sanitiser regularly, to wear face masks, avoid crowded places, as well as avoid confined spaces and close conversation.