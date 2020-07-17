Positive on MISC’s new LNG vessels from Zhejiang Satellite

KUCHING: Analysts are positive on MISC Bhd (MISC) following its agreement with China’s Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co Ltd (Zhejiang Satellite) for the time charter of six Very Large Ethane Carrier vessels.

The vessels – purchased for operation in international waters for a firm period of 15 years – will be bought for US$726 million and will be constructed in shipyards in Korea by Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries (three vessels each).

These new build vessels will have a capacity of 98,000 cubic metres.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) were positive on the new charters as they will be in addition to MISC’s existing liquefied natural gas (LNG_ fleet of 31 vessels, bringing MISC’s LNG fleet to a total of 37 vessels by the end of its financial year 2020 (FY20).

“This is excluding another four more vessels addition scheduled for delivery up until the first half (1H) of FY23,” it said in a note yesterday. “We reckon these new vessel charters would fetch internal rates of returns of about 10 per cent.

“Based on our guesstimates, we believe the charter contracts would be able to contribute combined earnings of roughly RM300 million per year, with an implied charter rate of roughly US$64,000 per day.”

Kenanga research said the acquisitions are also expected to slightly increase the group’s net-gearing to 0.3 times from 0.2 currently.

“Overall, we feel positive on the new wins, seeing them as undoubtedly earnings accretive,” it added. “These long-term charters will further strengthen MISC’s LNG segment, which currently is its largest earnings contributor, as well as minimising the group’s exposure to spot charter rates – in line with management’s overall strategy of increasing cash flow visibility of the group moving forward.”

Similarly, the team over at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) believed the six contracts would increase the sustainability of MISC’s earnings in the years to come.

However, it forewarned of a fall in LNG and petroleum rates which could offset positives from LNG capacity expansion in the near-term.

“LNG rates have soften in 2QFY20 and is still expected to be weak in 2HFY20 due to lower economic activity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it highlighted in a separate note yesterday.

“LNG deferrals have been happening since Asia was hit by the Covid-19 lockdowns, and we believe that the demand destruction that has hit the LNG market in 1HFY20 will linger into 2HFY20.

“We also believe that the potential re-introduction of lockdown measures from countries which were hit hard by Covid-19 recently could also derail LNG demand further and cause further declines in its charter rates.

“Furthermore, the decline in petroleum rates are also expected to act as an offsetting factor from the aforementioned contract awards; Petroleum rates have plunged significantly in May due to the recovery in oil demand.”

Kenanga Research maintained its outperform call for MISC, with a slightly increased target price of RM8.90 per share.

“We still like MISC as a defensive dividend play, especially among blue chip counters.

“However, investors should be wary of possible upcoming earnings weakness (especially in 2HFY20) as a result of weaker spot charter rates post-April 2020.

“Nonetheless, any further dips could represent an entry opportunity for yield seeking investors, with its consistent dividends providing a resilient support to share prices.”