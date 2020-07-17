Rossi ‘99 pct sure’ of joining Petronas Yamaha team next season

KUALA LUMPUR: The seven-time MotoGP world champion, Valentino Rossi of Italy is almost certain to join Yamaha’s satellite team, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) next season.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider, fondly called as ‘The Doctor’, revealed that both parties are still ironing out some issues before the deal will be finalised soon.

“The news that I have signed isn’t true, but we’re very close to agreeing to a contract. I want to continue racing.

“It’s 99 per cent certain that I’ll race with the Petronas team in 2021,” according to the 41-year-old in the MotoGP website.

Rossi is slated to switch places with Petronas Yamaha SRT rider, Fabio Quartararo who signed a two-year contract with Monster Energy Yamaha until 2022, early this year.

Fabio’s current teammate, Franco Morbidelli had recently extended his contract until 2022 with the Malaysian based-team. — Bernama