SDMC: All returning S’wakians from abroad must undergo 14-day quarantine

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that all Sarawakians who return from abroad must undergo compulsory quarantine for 14 days at designated quarantine centres, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The Covid-19 test will be conducted on returnees on the second and 10th day of their quarantine,” the SDMC chairman said at the daily Covid-19 update press conference.

Uggah added that several standard operating procedures (SOP) have been determined.

“Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) has determined the SOP for the reopening of the Kuching Waterfront Musical Fountain, which will begin operating again on July 18.

“The state Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) also has set an SOP for live events that cover various events related to the creative industry (multimedia, cultural arts and cultural heritage) and indoor busking, which will take immediate effect,” he said.

According to Uggah, the Ministry of Youth and Sports also has set the reopening of sports and recreation sectors for the third and fourth phases, involving team sports, combat sports and individual sports as well as motoring with immediate effect.

More information can be obtained from the ministries and agencies involved.

Another matter relating to the SOP that has been determined is the number of people allowed at official government functions in Kuching district, Uggah added.

“The number of people allowed at all official government functions in Kuching district will be based on 50 per cent of the hall’s capacity.

“For non-official functions, the number of participants is still set at 250,” he said.

As for other districts with green zone status, the number allowed for both official and non-official functions are based on 50 per cent of the hall’s capacity.