Sng: Batu Lintang is PKR’s ‘traditional seat’, no plans to swap with other parties

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak’s chairman Larry Sng has said the Batu Lintang constituency is a traditional seat which was won by his party and there were no plans to swap with it with another political party.

“This is a non-issue. Batu Lintang is a traditional seat won by PKR. We are not swapping it,” said Larry in a brief remark when prompted to comment on a statement made by Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Kuching on Thursday.

Sng said DAPSY should instead focus their attention on winning back the seats they lost in the last general election, instead of eyeing the seats won by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition partners.

In a statement recently, DAPSY Kuching stated that DAP should reclaim the rights to contest in Batu Lintang constituency in the next state election, claiming voters had lost confidence in PKR after Batu Lintang assemblyman and former PKR member See Chee How had left to join another political party.

See is currently a member of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), together with former PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, who is Ba’kelalan assemblyman. See was sacked from his former party in April, after the collapse of the PH federal government.