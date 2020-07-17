SRDC to carry out dog license checking exercise in Sibu

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will carry out a mass dog license checking exercise to ensure that pet owners register their dogs as part of the council’s efforts to curb the spread of rabies and keep the dog population in check.

Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the exercise will commence after the completion of the integrated operations to remove free-roaming dogs from the streets next week.

He added that for the time being, the exercise is more towards raising awareness among pet owners to obtain a licence for their canines.

He, however, did not discount the possibility of taking action if pet owners remain belligerent towards the authorities.

“Pet owners’ awareness on getting the licence for their dogs is still very low. I urge pet owners to be responsible for their pets by getting them a proper licence.

“The Dog Licensing and Control By-Law 2018, requires pet owners to obtain a licence for their dogs.

“As we all know, currently most parts of the Sibu have been declared as rabies positive areas.

“Hence, getting the dogs a proper licence will indeed help the authorities to monitor the number of pet dogs and control the current rabies outbreak,” Sempurai said when contacted today.

The dog licence is renewable yearly, he informed.

He said he understood that it was a hassle for some folks in rural areas to travel to SRDC’s office in town to obtain a licence for their dogs.

In this regard, the council will be placing application forms at its library in SibuJaya to facilitate pet owners to apply for a licence for their dogs, he said.

According to the ordinance, for the first three dogs, the annual fee is RM30 per sterilised dog and RM90 per non-sterilised dog.

For subsequent dogs approved under by-law 9, it is RM90 per sterilised dog and RM270 per non-sterilised dog.

For replacement of licences, or dog tags, it is RM30

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting in his Facebook post on Thursday, expressed disappointment over the poor response to registration for dog tags during the mass anti-rabies vaccination.

“The registration staff said most dog owners said their dogs are kept at home so there is no need to register for dog tags. The response is disappointing.

“I am going to push for compulsory registration. This attitude cannot prevail in our community,” Ting said.