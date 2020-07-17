Taser guns: PDRM to discuss with Home Ministry – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will discuss with the Home Ministry on procuring taser guns for its officers and personnel.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said this was to ensure the taser guns were of high-quality, with a guarantee and good after-sales maintenance so as to select the best supplier which could fulfil all of the criteria.

“We would like to have in-depth discussion (with the Home Ministry) to ensure only quality and fully-functioning products will be bought, and the budget will be submitted to the ministry.

“Previously, police have been using taser guns but the contract has ended. The guns even have expiry dates while some do not have guarantee whether they are still usable or not,” he told Bernama after the handing-over of shoes by Syarikat Bata Primavera Sdn Bhd at Bukit Aman, here, today.

Abdul Hamid said the usage of taser guns was the best solution to assist police officers in facing critical situations such as individuals running amok or having mental problems, without hurting them.

He added that taser guns would help protect the police force from accusations of arms misuse when handling situations that were out of their control. – Bernama