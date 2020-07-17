Three business premises in Sarikei warned for using bodywash, other disinfectants in lieu of hand sanitiser

KUCHING: Three business premises in Sarikei were given a stern warning yesterday (July 16) for falsely using other cleansing liquids as hand sanitisers during an operation carried out there by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Sarawak chief environmental health officer Billy Sujang said the cleansing liquids found to be used as hand sanitisers at those premises included bodywash and disinfectant liquid, which can be harmful to the customers if there was no nearby sink to immediately wash their hands.

“Many people are still confused between the difference between disinfectant and hand sanitiser. This should not have happened.

“As for the three premises which were given a stern warning, they were warned to immediately replace the cleansing liquids with proper hand sanitisers or face the risk of being served with a seven-day closure order for failure to do so,” he said today.

Billy explained the operation to check on Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) compliance for economic sectors allowed to reopen was carried out by a team of 49 enforcement personnel comprising 36 from MoH, three from Sarikei police, eight from Sarikei District Council, and two from Rela.

A total of 44 premises comprising 26 eateries, 10 retail outlets and convenience stores, five supermarkets and three salons were checked during the operation carried out yesterday from 10am to 12.30 noon.

“I thank the proprietors for their cooperation during the operation. Generally speaking, I am quite satisfied with the level of standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance in Sarikei town.

“The main purpose of the operation was not to look for faults but to ensure that the SOPs are complied with, as we all work together to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission,” he said.

On a related matter, Billy said 11 notices were also issued during the same operation for offenses under Section 32B of Food Act 1983 to those who violated the smoking ban in eateries.

He revealed that 10 of those notices were against individuals found smoking at the eatery, which is an offence under Regulation 11(1)(d) of Control of Tobacco Products (Amendment) Regulations 2018.

The other notice was issued under Regulation 12(1)(a) against a proprietor for failing to display the No Smoking sign at the eatery.

Offences under Regulation 11(1)(d) can be compounded up to RM250 or face charges in court. If found guilty, the offender can be fined not more than RM10,000 or a jail sentence not more than two years.

For offenses under Regulation 12(1)(a), the offender can be compounded up to RM250 or face charges in court. If found guilty, the offender can be fined not more than R3,000 or a jail sentence not more than six months.

A similar operation will be carried out in other areas throughout Sarawak during the duration of this RMCO period.