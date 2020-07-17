Three fined RM7,500 for riding under influence of alcohol

SIBU: A magistrate’s court yesterday fined three persons a total of RM7,500 after they pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Shirley Kiu Chyi Shu, Sim Mau Teck and David Lee Khang Fook were charged under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a fine RM1,000 to RM6,000 and a jail term not exceeding 12 months each upon conviction. The offender could be fined between RM2,000 and RM10,000 and a jail term not exceeding two years for the second and subsequent offences.

According to the charge sheet, Kiu committed the offence at Teng Chin Hua Road around 11,30pm on July 1. She was found driving with alcohol concentration of 81mg/100ml in her blood, more than the permitted 80mg/100ml.

Magistrate Muhammad Faizal Che Saad fined her RM2,000 in default a month jail. Sim was found to be riding a motorcycle while having alcohol concentration of 194mg/100ml in her blood at Ling Kai Cheng Road.at 11.15pm on July 11.

He was fined RM3,000 in default a month jail.

Lee was meanwhile found to be riding a motorcycle with alcohol concentration of 106mg/100ml in his blood at Ling Kai Cheng Road here 11.14pm on July 11. He was fined RM2,500 in default a month jail. All paid the fine.