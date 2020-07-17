Two men arrested by police for vehicle thefts in Kuching

KUCHING: Two men aged 35 and 44-years-old were arrested by the district police here for a series of vehicle thefts in the city.

Kuching district police chief Supt Awang Din Awang Gani said the duo were arrested separately at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Kampung Stutong Baru between 12am to 1am today.

“Police also seized various tools which were believed to have been used for vehicle theft and five set of keys from the suspects,” said Awang Gani in a statement today.

Police believe that the suspects’ modus operandi is to gain entry into a vehicle by using a “master key” or to force open a locked car with the tools that were found.

He also said a background check on the suspects revealed that they both had over ten criminal records involving property crime and drug abuse.

“During a drug test, both showed positive results for methamphetamine,” he added.

A vehicle belonging to one of the suspects was also seized by the police and the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Awang Din is urging the public to come forward with any information related to crime, adding that stern action will be taken against offenders.