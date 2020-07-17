Wearing of face mask not compulsory for school students

KUALA LUMPUR: The wearing of face mask is not compulsory for students in school, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

On the other hand, he said schools are only required to provide face masks if there are students or staff who showed symptoms during the schooling session.

“As stipulated under the Education Ministry (MOE) Guidelines, schools only need to provide soap or hand sanitizer and conduct screening for symptoms and body temperature,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, there were confusions for schools to provide face mask for all students and staff.

Meanwhile, he said 48 individuals were held yesterday for defying the Movement Control Order for being involved in gathering which made social distancing difficult.

On Operation Benteng, Ismail Sabri said five foreigners were arrested for various immigration offences yesterday.

He said 594 Malaysians had returned home by air from Singapore, Indonesia, UAE, Oman, Cambodia and Japan yesterday.

“From the number, 593 individuals were ordered to undergo compulsory quarantine in their respective homes while one of them was brought to hospital,” he said. – Bernama