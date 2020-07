SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong has been appointed as Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman.

Wong confirmed this fact when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He said he received the news on the appointment by the SUPP Secretary General Datuk Sebastian Ting last night.

“I have yet to receive the appointment letter but I was told that I will be reporting my duty on Aug 1,” he said.

