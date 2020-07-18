24 individuals fined RM1,000 each for breaking SOP at various premises

KUCHING: The police here have issued a RM1,000 compound each to 24 individuals for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) last night.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said checks were carried out at cafes and bistros along Carpenter Street at around 10.30pm.

During the checks, police discovered premises and customers who failed to comply with the SOP by not practising social distancing.

“All of the customers and the owner of the premises (14 men and 10 women) were then ordered to go to the Central Police Station where the compounds were issued to them,” he added.

The compounds, he said, will have to be paid within 14 days to the Kuching Division Health Office.

Meanwhile, police have issued compounds to a total of 48 individuals for violating the Movement Control Order, Conditional Movement Control Order and RMCO between May 8 to July 17.

Seven compounds were also issued to customers of an eatery in Kuching for failing to practise social distancing.

Two compounds were also issued to two others at the same eatery for failing to carry out temperature checks due to the absence of a thermometer.

The remaining compounds were issued to a total of 39 individuals (22 men and 17 women) at two bistros for the same offence of not practicing social distancing.

“The police are taking this (social distancing) very seriously in our fight to break the chain of transmission,” he added.