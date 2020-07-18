‘All returnees must undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine’

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that all Sarawakians returning from abroad must undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine at designated centres, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

“Covid-19 test will be conducted on the returnees on the second and 10th day of their quarantine,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 yesterday.

Uggah, who is SDMC chairman, also said several standard operating procedures (SOP) had been determined.

“Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) has determined the SOP for the reopening of the Kuching Waterfront Musical Fountain on July 18.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has also set its own SOP for ‘live’ events related to the creative industry (multimedia, cultural arts and cultural heritage) and indoor busking, which will take immediate effect,” he said.

According to Uggah, the Ministry of Youth and Sports had also set SOP for the reopening of sports and recreation sectors for the third and fourth phases, involving team sports, combat sports, individual sports and motoring – with immediate effect.

More information could be obtained from the ministries and agencies involved.

The number of people allowed at any official government function in Kuching District had also been determined – about 50 per cent of the hall capacity, Uggah pointed out.

“For non-official functions, the number of participants is still set at 250,” he said.

Other districts with green zone status, the number allowed for both official and non-official functions would be based on 50 per cent hall capacity.