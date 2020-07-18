Covid-19: 18 new cases involving eight local transmissions

KUALA LUMPUR: The daily number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia returned to double digits with 18 yesterday after recording a single digit since Monday.

The new cases comprised 10 imported cases and eight local transmission cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said this brings the cumulative figure of positive cases to 8,755, with 92 active cases with infectivity.

“The imported cases involved seven Malaysians and three foreigners who were allowed to enter Malaysia for work purposes, while for local transmission cases, six are Malaysians and the two others are foreigners,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Elaborating on the local transmission cases involving Malaysians, Dr Noor Hisham said four of them were detected in Sarawak, while the two were from the new Pitakwa person under investigation (PUI) cluster, in Terengganu.

“Of that in Sarawak, one case involves a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) at the Sarawak General Hospital,

one is from the new Kuching Medical Centre cluster, and two are from workplace screening cases, who are asymptomatic and have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital,” he said. — Bernama