Covid-19: Nine new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,764

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of cases to 8,764.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health (MOH) said out of the total positive cases, four were imported cases while the remaining five were locally-transmitted cases.

For the imported cases, two were detected in Sarawak and one each in Selangor and Kelantan. Both cases detected in Sarawak had returned from Indonesia and Singapore respectively.

“All five locally-transmitted cases are detected in Sarawak; where two were detected from the new Stutong cluster, one from Mambong cluster, one from the pre-procedure screening at Hospital Bau, and one from pre-departure screening.

“All cases were admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” the spokesperson said during a Covid–19 update streamed live via the MOH official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, five cases have recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing total of recoveries and discharged cases to 8,546.

No deaths were recorded today, making the death toll remain at 122.

Currently the total active cases are at 96, out of which one is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit.