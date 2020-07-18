Dr Noor Hisham receives BrandLaureate Award for outstanding leadership

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday received the BrandLaureate Most Outstanding BrandLeadership Award for his exceptional role, leadership, and achievement in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The award was presented to him by The World Brands Foundation’s (TWBF) world president Dr KK Johan and chairman Tan Sri Rainer Althoff.

During the ceremony, Dr Noor Hisham also received the Excellent Healthcare Service Provider award on behalf of the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Dr Noor Hisham in his speech prior to receiving the awards said they reflected the dedication, commitment, sacrifice and resilience of each and every individual in the ministry as well as various agencies to provide the best healthcare service to the people and country.

“We are here not for popularity, but more importantly, it is to save the nation in crisis,” he said in expressing his gratitude for the recognition on behalf of all the frontliners.

Meanwhile, Althoff said Malaysia had successfully managed to flatten the Covid-19 curve due to the hard work of the MoH team under the leadership of Dr Noor Hisham.

“You (Dr Noor Hisham) and your team made it. You found the winning recipe to flatten the curve, and showed the best practice in communication,” he said. — Bernama