Market traders worried by public lack of compliance with preventive orders

MIRI: Traders of the Krokop 10 Market here are worried by members of the public who are not complying with Covid-19 prevention methods such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Vegetable seller Hii CY said although enforcement teams from the Miri City Council (MCC) had been quite stringent during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, things seemed to have relaxed somewhat now.

“I can see many customers not wearing face masks. But who are we to tell them off? So I choose to wear one to protect myself.

“Krokop 10 is one of the busiest markets in Miri. We attend to many customers every day. There are hawkers who do not wear (face masks) while doing business. Basically, the level of risk that we are exposed to is unimaginable because we are in the same place and space as many individuals,” he said.

Hii said he feared a second wave of Covid-19 infections could emerge soon.

“It would be good for the local council to send enforcement team to markets, to ensure customers are complying with the rules,” he suggested.

A fruit seller, who wished to be known only as Kho, said he felt helpless by the level of

non-compliance among customers and hawkers.

“If the customers do not wear face masks and come to buy from my stall, I have no choice but to continue my business. The economy is already bad. But I try to protect myself,” he said.

A coconut seller, who only identified herself as Aniah, said wearing a face mask had been quite challenging for her.

“When the weather is hot, I have to pull down my mask to breathe for a bit before putting it on again. I try to wear it when I have customers. I am worried too.

“It is understandable that people don’t like to wear face masks when they are out and about because the hot weather could sometimes be intolerable. I have just resumed my business after resting for three months. I hope everyone would cooperate so that we could get back to our daily routines,” she said.

Dumpling seller Hu Yong Ping agreed that a second wave could strike as it would take a lot of discipline to keep things under control.

“Like China, the government there is implementing very strict policies for the good of its people. In comparison, countries like USA and Italy are among the worst-performing countries because they have absolutely opposite policy.

“Malaysians have to open their eyes to see it, and decide which one they want to be,” said Hu.

He expressed his worries over the increasing level of non-compliance.

“We hope for stringent policies from the government to ensure discipline amongst citizens,” said Hu.

MCC Market Traders and Hawkers standing committee chairman Councillor Aries Leong said he had messaged traders via a WhatsApp group regarding the increasing number of person-under-investigation (PUI) cases as a warning.

“While we are waiting for new instructions from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), I had endorsed, during a recent meeting with my committee members, to ensure that all measures would be taken to follow social distancing – or else, they (traders) would be forced to stop their businesses. I will inspect different markets on a daily basis to check on the situation. So far, the hawkers are very compliant. I will also remind those who do not wear masks,” Leong said.