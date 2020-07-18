Mayor Wee criticises those spreading unofficial information on Covid-19 outbreak in Kuching

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has criticised certain quarters for releasing unofficial information to the public, causing unnecessary panic and hardship to the people and authorities.

“I understand those people who want to attract people to their page (by posting unofficial information) but I think there should be a limit. Let the authorities do their job,” Wee told The Borneo Post.

The mayor explained he was shocked that the news about Stutong market would be closed soon was circulating online via social media, despite no official announcement having been made at the time.

“We got a shock because we have not gone down and made the announcement. We have not talked to the State Health Department but the news was already up (on Stutong market’s closing). When we checked with the State Disaster Management Committee, none of them know where the news came from.

“We were wondering who had leaked the information but I think this is a very serious matter. This information was supposed to be confidential.”

Wee lamented that all unofficial information circulating or leaked on social media had made the jobs of authorities in containing the Covid-19 outbreak difficult and caused unnecessary delay as a result.

“Whether your information is correct or not accurate, please don’t put up all this information on social media because it will create unnecessary panic among the public, and the way the information was released was also wrong.”

The mayor said he would leave it to the state government on whether or not to take action against those leaking unofficial information, as a delay in the work of the authorities to contain the spread of Covid-19 might cause more people in the community to be infected.