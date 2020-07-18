Speed up approval of outstanding permits, CVLB board told

KUCHING: Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin has expressed his wish for the new board of Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) to speed up approval of outstanding permit applications so that the applicants can carry out their business as usual.

He said the expeditious approval of new applications would help to accelerate the pace of economic development in the state as they would generate more businesses and stimulate the economy through the multiplier effects.

“It is important that the

CVLB board meeting can commence its monthly meeting and execute its functions as there are 252 outstanding applications for new permits since February to be deliberated and approved by the board,” he said in a statement Friday, adding it was especially so during this Covid-19 period as the state government strives through various stimulus packages under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) to drive the state’s economic growth.

Lee added that certain conditions in Sarawak might differ from that in Peninsular Malaysia.

“I hope the board can take into consideration the differences in localised condition when the board makes a decision on transportation issue in Sarawak,” he said.

He added that his ministry would continue to work

closely with the state CLVB to improve the commercial transportation services in the state.

“The public are welcomed to provide feedback to this agency as well as to check with the Ministry of Transport on matters of interests in commercial transport in the state,” he added.

Lee also thanked the Federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and his deputy Hasbi Habibollah for expediting the appointment of CVLB board members recently.

He also congratulated Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat on his recent appointment as CVLB Sarawak new chairman.