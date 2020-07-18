Stutong Market temporarily closed after two positive Covid-19 cases identified there, says MBKS mayor

KUCHING: Two positive Covid-19 cases have been identified in Stutong Community Market at Tabuan Jaya here, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“After discovering the new cases there, what the council did was to immediately close down Stutong Market and told all hawkers to go to Petra Jaya Health Clinic for Covid-19 screening,” Wee told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He said over 200 people working in Stutong market had been instructed to undergo the test, adding it would best to leave it for the State Health Department (JKN) and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to comment on the source of infection.

“I am quite happy with the response from the hawkers in Stutong market for cooperating and having themselves tested at Petra Jaya. If everything goes okay, then we will let JKN and SDMC decide when the market can open,” he stated.

Wee noted that about 60 people from Stutong Market had been tested earlier as part of the state’s wider efforts to contain the Covid-19 virus and it was made known yesterday morning that two individuals from the group had tested positive.

“If anyone had been to the market and exhibit symptoms such as fever, breathing difficulties, sore throat and cough, it’s advisable for you to have yourself checked,” he said, pointing out that observing the recommended hygiene practises should be the new way of living moving forward.

For the time being, the mayor said Stutong Market would be thoroughly disinfected again and follow the necessary procedures in place.

Moreover, Wee cautioned the public for being too complacent when the number of new cases in the country drastically reduced, since a vaccine for the virus is not available yet.

“Regardless whether it’s the second wave or third wave of Covid-19 infections, the virus is still there. You have a choice to not expose yourself to the virus. What happens if you’re a carrier for the virus and you transmitted to your family members. If anything happen, do you think you will not feel guilty for the rest of your life?” Wee said.

As a city council, Wee said they had a duty to ensure the safety of public health and he shared countries facing new outbreak of Covid-19 were mostly those that did not observe precautionary measures such as wearing face mask.

“We hope that as a city hall, we do our part and at the same time, the public would do their part because we are in this together,” said Wee, adding the public should not be afraid to have themselves tested for the virus.