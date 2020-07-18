Wan Junaidi: CM to make announcement in Sept on Sarawak’s one-third representation in Parliament

KUCHING: The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will make an announcement this September concerning matters related to restoring the state’s one-third representation in Parliament, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister said the state and federal governments have discussed some matters related to the one-third representation in Parliament, but declined to reveal details of the discussion.

“The (state) government has priorities (in its effort to restore the one-third representation in Parliament). We want to strengthen our development and economy first.

“So we need to ‘pluck those low hanging fruits’ first. Those ‘low hanging fruits’ the state government has discussed with the federal government.

“So we just wait for Chief Minister (Abang Johari) to announce it in September. I cannot reveal it now until after the chief minister or prime minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) has announced it,” said Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP.

He was speaking to reporters after being asked what was his take on Abang Johari’s comment on Thursday that Sarawak will continue to fight for its rights in restoring the allocation of one-third representation in Parliament which has 222 seats.

Abang Johari said it was imperative for the state to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as regional partners after the departure of Singapore in 1965 from the Federation of Malaysia.

“If Sarawak and Sabah do not have one-third representation each in Parliament or has less than one-third the number of seats, then a constitutional amendment should be done based on the interests of Peninsular Malaysia having also one-third representation in Parliament.

“Sabah and Sarawak should have maintained the one-third out of 222 seats allocation and if this is not the case, power distribution in Parliament only depends on Peninsular Malaysia,” said Abang Johari in an interview in Kuala Lumpur.

“We (Sarawak) know that the Federal Constitution can be amended if they have more than two-third representation. If Sabah and Sarawak are each having less than one-third representation, then the Constitution can also be amended,” he added.

Wan Junaidi earlier was officiating at Cooperative Capacity Building and Encouragement programme at Kampung Boyan here.

Also at the function were Malaysia Cooperative Commission Sarawak Deputy Director Liew Liuk Chim, Kuching North Division Pemanca Rashid Junai and Kampung Boyan Ketua Kampung Abdul Rahman Hamid Ahmad.