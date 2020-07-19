135 made homeless after fire destroys Rumah Lanting in Tatau

BINTULU: A total of 135 people were left homeless when their longhouse Rumah Lanting, Sg Arip, in Tatau was completely destroyed last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said a distress call was received at about 11.29pm.

A fire engine with eight firemen led by Jankey Jikat were rushed to the scene, which located about 15 minutes drive from the main road.

When the firemen arrived at the scene, the fire had almost destroyed the 18-door longhouse. Fortunately, all residents escaped unharmed.

Selangau fire station was also deployed to assist and they reached the scene at about 2.20am.

The firemen managed to extinguish the fire at about three hours later and the whole operation ended at 8am.