‘187 low-income urban homeowners benefitted from S’wak govt’s connection charges subsidy’

KUCHING: A total of 187 low-income urban homeowners statewide have benefitted from the connection charges subsidy offered by the Sarawak government since early this year, said Sarawak Energy Berhad (Sarawak Energy) today.

Of the total, 162 were eligible for free connection while the remainder had their charges of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 discounted by 70 per cent.

“Since its implementation, the subsidy has especially helped to support those living in low cost housing areas and residences built as part of government-aided programmes throughout Sarawak,” said a Sarawak Energy statement.

Connection charges is the amount to be paid by a customer who requires a new connection.

They are variable and computed based on a standard schedule of rates from Connection Charges Guidelines 2019 of Syarikat Sesco Berhad, the operations arm of Sarawak Energy.

Connection charges normally include per house fee, installation and material costs, capacity charges and metre fees where applicable.

The charges do not include internal wiring works which is to be undertaken and borne by the homeowner themselves.

The subsidy is applicable for first time individual residential customers applying for single phase supply up to a maximum capacity of 10KVA.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom was quoted as saying: “The connection charges subsidy effective early this year was announced for low income urban homeowners for electricity connection to their new houses.”

According to him, this is aimed at alleviating the financial burden for these new homeowners most in need of assistance to meet the cost of connecting electricity from the main power lines to their homes.

Under the subsidy, electricity connection fees amounting to RM5,000 and below will be completely absorbed by the Sarawak government.

For connection fees ranging from RM5,000 to RM10,000, the Sarawak government will subsidise 70 per cent of the cost and customers only need to pay the remaining 30 per cent.

Dr Rundi said: “We have allocated a total of RM8 million for the connection charges subsidy programme for the duration of 2020.”

He added that almost 200 households had qualified for the subsidy with a cumulative RM600,000 in connection charges waived or discounted since January.

He pledged that his ministry and Sarawak Energy will continue to work together to ensure assistance under various schemes for those most in need to get connected with electricity supply.

Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said their retail team could help to explain to new homeowners on the eligibility requirements of the subsidy.

“We are ever ready to extend assistance. We advise homeowners to approach us directly to avoid being misinformed on the subsidy.

“This is also to ensure electricity connection from the main power lines to your homes is done safely by competent Sarawak Energy personnel or registered contractors,” he added.

For enquiries, call Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111, email to [email protected] or use the SEB cares application.