33 individuals fined RM1,000 each in Kuching for failing to practice social distancing

KUCHING: A total of 33 individuals, comprising 20 men and 13 women were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each for failing to practice social distancing in a bistro at Jalan Song here around 11.30pm last night.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said those being compounded were patrons and five of the bistro workers.

“All of them were ordered to go to the Kuching district police headquarters where the compounds were issued,” he said in a press statement today.

The compounds have to be paid to the Kuching Division Health Office within 14 days.

He said police will not hesitate to take action against those who violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Awang Din added that stern action must be taken against the offenders in order to break the infection chain of the Covid-19.

“I hope that premise owners and the general public will continue to follow the health and social orders issued by the government to win our fight against Covid-19,” he advised.