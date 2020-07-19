Batu Lintang rep distributes ‘Thank You, You are my Hero’ greeting cards for Sarawak Day

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How and his team today distributed “Thank You, You are my Hero” greeting cards to the residential houses in Green Road, Batu Lintang, Rock Road, Tabuan Jaya and their vicinity, as part of the celebration for the Sarawak Day.

“Besides celebrating the Sarawak Day this July 22 by remembering the establishment of self-government on this day in 1963, this is a day to celebrate our Sarawakian identity and this year, Sarawakians are proud to celebrate our diligence, perseverance and strength in keeping Sarawak and Sarawakians safe, together,” See said in a press statement today.

In the card bearing his signature, See hailed Sarawakians in the essential service fields who have all joined together as frontline fighters to battle the global Covid-19 pandemic.

And for all Sarawakians, he acknowledged that “despite the hardships, the risks, and the challenges, all of you have forged on in order to keep our families fed, our children and vulnerable members safe and our society moving as a whole”.

“We thank you once again for abiding by our social distancing and hygiene protocols that has helped break the chain of the spreading of this deadly virus,” See said.

Recognising that there is still a long way to go in the fight against Covid-19, he urged all Sarawakians to be vigilant and cautious of its recurrence.

See also hoped that all Sarawakians will continue to be united to protect and care for one another.

“We grieve for the loss of our loved ones; we pray for the recovery of those infected; and we salute all Sarawakians for being our Covid-19 frontline heroes,” he said.

See, who is a Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member, encouraged the public to send WhatsApp messages to him and his team of assistants and volunteers at +6013-4881163.

“We are ready to provide information on the various financial initiatives and supporting schemes which may be helpful to ease the burden of the individuals and families in their livelihood. We are ready to serve and provide assistance, as always,” he said.

“With our diligence, perseverance and strength, I am hopeful that all Sarawakians can look forward to a brighter Sarawak for all Sarawakians,” he concluded.