Covid-19: Cooperate when approached for random PCR swab screening – Dr Sim

KUCHING: Members of the public in high risk areas or potential Covid-19 hotspots are urged to cooperate when approached for random Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab screening.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in a Facebook post last night said random PCR swab test will be conducted at Covid-19 high risk areas or potential hotspots such as wet markets, kindergartens, preschools, construction and plantation sites following the spike in cases in Kuching District recently.

As such, he advised the public not to be alarmed when medical officers are present at their areas to conduct random PCR swab screening.

“Many business sectors should know the risk. Be responsible to your workers, your family and community. This is to protect you, your family and of course every Sarawakian,” he said.

He was expressing his concern over the possibility of a second wave and that Kuching could be classified as a red zone if cases in the district reaches 40 within 14 days.

He said Sarawak’s PCR testing capacity has also been increased from a few hundreds a day to minimum 3,000 a day now to screen as many people as possible in high risk areas or hotspots.

Dr Sim also urged Sarawak netizens to avoid spreading or viral unverified news, not released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) or government officials which could be fake, even if they are done with good intentions.

“Many tried to play their role as good citizens but ended up falling prey to a few with evil intentions.

“It is tough enough for medical experts and all the frontline agencies to fight the viral of fake or unverified news,” he said.

Dr Sim said people must be ready to make sacrifices in order to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

“This virus spreads fast. The authorities and the people need to be even faster. This is not just a slogan but a motto for all of us to act.

“Everyone of us is a frontliner. Everyone has a role. Please play your part. Together, we can prevent the second wave in Sarawak,” he said.