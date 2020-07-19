Covid-19: New ‘Jetty Cluster’ identified, 7 active clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has identified a new Covid-19 cluster, which has been dubbed the ‘Jetty Cluster.’

It said in a statement today two positive Covid-19 cases were detected from this cluster involving a fishing vessel jetty at Pending.

“The first case (Case 584) from this cluster tested positive for Covid-19 on July 15 while the second case (Case 603) is an Indonesian man working at the same fishing company as Case 584.

“He was screened at Tanah Puteh Health Clinic on July 18 and was found to be positive for Covid-19 on the same day,” it said.

The committee pointed out that 65 contacts have been identified from this cluster.

“Out of this figure, 25 contacts were screened where two persons turned up positive while the remaining 23 were negative.

“Another 21 have yet to be screened as they are still out at sea,” it said.

To date, there are seven active clusters in Sarawak namely the Construction Site Cluster, Engineering Company Cluster, Mambong Cluster, Medical Centre Cluster, Jupiter Cluster, Stutong Market Cluster and the Jetty Cluster.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the Minister of Health has declared that the Kidurong Cluster has officially ended.

“The last positive case from this cluster was reported on July 6.

“A total of 230 close contacts involving family members, colleagues and social contacts were screened.

A total of eight persons or 3.48 per cent were found positive for Covid-19 from the cluster,” it said.

It added that the Kidurong cluster has officially ended after after no new case was reported in the past 28 days.