Covid-19: Three new clusters detected – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Three new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sepang, Brickfields and Sarawak, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that so far two foreigners tested positive in the Sepang workers’ quarters cluster, which was detected at a construction site where 96 workers had been screened up to noon today.

“They comprised nine Malaysians and 87 foreigners. Of the total, two tested positive – an Indonesian national, who is the cluster index case, and a Bangladeshi who was a close contact,” he said in a statement today.

As for the Kuala Lumpur restaurant cluster detected at a Brickfields eatery following a random screening by the District Health Office, Dr Noor Hisham said that up to noon today, 250 people – 14 workers and 236 customers – had been screened and two Indian nationals tested positive.

On the third cluster, the Kuching Jetty cluster in Sarawak, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 25 fishermen had been screened up to noon today and two Indonesian nationals were tested positive.

He said the cause of the infections in all three clusters were still under investigation. – Bernama